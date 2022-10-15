ILLINOIS. (WCIA) — In 2019, Megan Haile from Bloomington lost her baby Olivia seven days before the due date. In 2014, Atwood father Bobby Beck lost baby Ainsley, who died at 36 weeks due to placental abruption.

“Neither parent knows one another, but they know well the heartbreak that comes with infant loss and the importance of keeping the memory of those babies in their families,” Carle Health officials said.

Families are gathering Saturday night to honor the lost babies and support each other. As Pregnancy Loss and Remembrance Day comes up on October 15, Urbana and Normal hold evening ceremonies of remembrance – the Shining Light Infant Memorial.

Urbana events begin at 6 p.m. inside The Forum near Carle Foundation Hospital. Children can take luminaries in honor of their siblings from the table hosted by Child Life Services. The memorial ceremony starts at 7 p.m. with a harpist and the reading of baby names.

This event remains free and open to all. Carle Spiritual Care, Healthy Beginnings and Pet Therapy volunteers will be available at the event. Click here to view the ceremony virtually or register to have a baby’s name read on the ceremony.

Normal families will gather at Chapel Garden at Carle BroMenn Medical Center at 7 p.m. The International Wave of Light, the annual worldwide lighting of candles, will honor babies gone too soon.

“Grief is so often isolating, especially the grief of the loss of a child,” Rachel Campbell, registered nurse at Carle Foundation Hospital, said. “This is a time to be with others, look each other in the eye and share remembering our babies together,”