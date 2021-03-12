Families get to enjoy first hugs since start of pandemic

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — It is a moment couplies have been waiting for. The pandemic has forced them to stay at least six feet from each other, but one husband was finally able to hold his wife’s hand after a year apart.

Nursing homes have had to put strict restrictions in place for for the people who live there. But new guidance is changing that.

Thursday night, we showed you a couple hugging for the first time. Now we are learning more about their story.

It is not just that couple. Other families experienced this change as well.

You could see their smiles through their masks. This was definitely a memorable moment for everyone.

“It’s hard to describe. I just missed that so much,” said Tom Branson of Decatur.

For the first time in a year, Branson was able to hold his wife of 57 years. “It was wonderful. A year is a long time to not be able to touch your loved one.”

Their love story started decades ago when they were just children. “We met in 5th grade and so we’ve been together since then.”

But for months, Branson and other families have been forced to only see their loved ones through plexiglass–a barrier between them and the ones they would rather never go a day without.

“[It was] hard coming to visit her and not being able to get close or touch,” said Branson.

Now that has changed. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services along with the CDC gave updated guidance for nursing homes to safely increase visitation options.

There are restrictions based on the positivity rate and vaccination rate within facilities. But nursing homes like Imboden Creek Living in Decatur said this provides an opportunity for connection.

“I think all of us can relate to the beauty of human touch and to be able to experience that for some of these folks after several, several months is just really, really special,” said Molly Carpenter, Imboden Creek Living Center Administrator.

Other families agree.

“It was a big experience,” said Mary Gatchel. “This is a change because you’re used to being with your spouse every day.”

Although she may not say it, Branson knows his wife is pleased. One touch bringing them closer together after months of separation.

“It’s something I’ve missed for a whole year and I know she’s missed it too,” said Branson.

The administration at the nursing home said only seniors who have been fully vaccinated are able to get those hugs. The visits are scheduled and only a few families are allowed to come in at a time.