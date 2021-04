LOS ANGELES, Cal. (NEXSTAR) — It is a theme park like no other. Families are enjoying a new walk-through candy-themed experience in Los Angeles called “Sugar Rush.”

It features giant lollipops, cupcakes and other candy. 350 gallons of brightly-colored paint were used to transform a parking lot.

Although on the surface the park may seem to be aimed firmly at children, officials said the park is for everyone.