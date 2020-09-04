Families get insight into e-learning technology

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Adjusting to e-learning during the pandemic has been a struggle for some parents at the start of the school year.

Families are facing challenges they have never experienced before. Teachers, students and parents are getting used to using technology and online classroom programs.

Some have experienced bumps in the road, as school districts try to troubleshoot the problems many are going through. For families, it has been a rocky start to the school year during the pandemic.

“I was very anxious about doing online learning,” said Kimberly Black. She is juggling her kids’ e-learning schedules and encountered a few snags during the first couple weeks of school. “I was unfamiliar with the programs they were using. My fifth grader was a little familiar with it because they used it in fourth grade, but my first grader was unfamiliar with it.”

As students start e-learning from home during the pandemic, they are growing up around technology. But some parents are having to learn all of this from scratch to help their kids.

Francene Black is a grandma who helps her grandkids with online classes when their mom is at work. She found herself in unfamiliar territory as well. “The challenge was just getting familiar with the computer; knowing where to go, how to submit things when it was due.”

Rantoul City Schools noticed the issues parents were dealing with. “It’s been a little bit of a learning curve for everyone,” said Kelly Mahoney, Northview Elementary Principal.

The District has been hosting “Tech Nights” for families to learn one-on-one with their teachers and get familiar with the digital platforms used for classes.

“This is a different type of learning that we have not experience ourselves,” said Mahoney. “Using Google Classroom is much different than they are used to learning.”

The Black family said this event gave them the insight they needed. “I do feel a little more confidence about it. I think everything will go a little smoother now and I can explain things the way teachers explain it.”