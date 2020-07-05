Families gather for firework show

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Families gathered at Danville Stadium this Fourth of July for a free firework show.

The city teamed up with Tilton to make it all possible.

“What I wanted to do is make sure we had a space that people could enjoy themselves and be safe,” said Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.

Williams says Tilton split the cost for the 30-minute show worth $15,000.

People got their early to wait for dusk. Groups spread out six feet apart in the grass and listened to a little live music.

“We’re thrilled to be here tonight in the Danville Stadium to be able to play for people again because it’s been a while under these circumstances for us to get to perform. It’s just great to have the audience feedback and be able to provide some entertainment for them,” said TBT band member Bryan Chrisman.

Hand washing stations were set up in the food area along with all the smells: barbeque, funnel cakes, snow cones, and more.

With several other firework shows cancelled in nearby cities and towns, the mayor says he’s thankful this one was able to spread some joy.

“What we want to do is just provide an event to celebrate our freedoms, to celebrate that we’ve come through some very difficult times, and just to give everyone something to smile about and look forward to,” said Williams.