Families decide twists and turns of story

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The assistant principal of Dennis Lab School wanted to create a way for families to connect through reading, so he turned to a favorite from his childhood.

Assistant Principal Keith Creighton said he used to read the “Choose Your Own Adventure” series as a child. The interactive series allows readers to make choices on where they want the story to go and then see where their decisions lead the characters. So, he is engaging families by allowing them to make the decisions in House of Danger by R.A. Montgomery.

Creighton started reading a portion of the book on Friday and had it played during their Radio DPS segment at a local radio station. Then, he put the recording on Youtube with a poll at the end. The poll allows families to vote on which way they want the story to go. Creighton said he sees which choice has the most votes and then continues with the story during the next day’s episode. Those are posted on Dennis Lab School’s Facebook and Youtube pages by noon each weekday.

These stories are not just about entertainment, but connection, according to Creighton. He said one of the Dennis Lab’s social workers told him when they listen to the episodes, their family votes among themselves on what they want to happen and then submit that vote as a family.

Creighton said there are many different endings to this book. Depending on the types of decisions the community makes, they could finish the book quickly or it could take a little longer. Creighton said when they book is finished, they could either decide to go back and make different decisions to see if they get a new ending or start another book if the families were interested.