FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Farmer City is under a boil order after a large water main break over the weekend.

City officials posted on Facebook that many people had very little water pressure or had lost water altogether. As a precaution, they issued a boiler order until further notice.

Testing on the city’s water supply is being conducted on Monday with the hope of lifting the order on Tuesday.

Anyone who has questions can call City Hall at 309-928-3412.