DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said false alarms are starting to become a problem as they spread officers thin and put a strain on the department.

Police Chief Shane Brandel said false alarms make up more than 90 percent of their alerts. Between January and May, they responded to nearly 1,000 burglar alarms and only three of them led to a report.

Brandel said the department doesn’t want to resort to bigger city solutions, so they’re asking businesses to get up-to-date equipment. Their cooperation, Brandel said, helps police continue to help them.

“We’re not a private security firm and that’s where businesses really need to start rethinking their business strategy as well,” he said. “I don’t believe it’s intentional by the businesses. I think it’s just an afterthought. And it needs to come a little bit forward in their thought process because it is a public safety issue.”

He said larger cities don’t even respond to burglar alarms for this very reason and he doesn’t want Decatur to be added to that list.