URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — With below-zero weather on the way, Carle Health is reminding people to have their cold weather plan ready in case of an emergency.

“Those things can happen very, very quickly if you’re not prepared and you’re not watching for it,” Carle’s Emergency Department Director Holly Cook said.

After a mild start to the winter season, temperatures will begin dropping by this weekend.

Experts with Carle Health say it’s important to know how to stay safe when the cold becomes dangerous. Cook says people need to plan ahead.

“I would make sure people are making contact and have a plan with family, friends, and neighbors and make sure that they know I have enough food for the next three days,” Cook said. “But if something happens, I’m going to need help on day four and making sure that they have a good contact number. And if they don’t have a way to get in touch with somebody, they have a plan for someone to come and check on them to make sure they’re doing OK.”

Coming up with a cold weather plan is especially critical for the vulnerable population. This includes medically fragile individuals and the younger and older community members.

“They need to plan even further out, make sure they’ve got enough medication on hand, make sure that they have a plan. If they were to need help with anything of how they’re going to get that help,” Cook said.

Cook said that safety preparation starts with the basics.

“Just putting those reminders out and saying, hey, there’s cold weather coming, are you prepared? Do you have enough medication on hand? Do you have enough food on hand? Do you have a safe travel plan? If you were to need to get somewhere for medical attention so that they start thinking about it before it’s actually in the moment that they need to do something.”

Carle Health says creating a plan can be as simple as checking up on vulnerable family members or neighbors. Although they are at a higher risk, Carle says no one is invincible from falls or frostbite.