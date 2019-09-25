Fallen trooper honored with roadway

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police (ISP) Officials and the family of the fallen trooper were joined by Illinois State Senator Donald P. DeWitte, Illinois State Representative Dan Ugaste, the Illinois Troopers Lodge 41, to honor fallen Illinois State Trooper April C. Styburski at the ceremony commemorating the dedication of the Trooper April C. Styburski Memorial Roadway.

ISP Officials, along with Styburski’s family members, unveiled the memorial sign, now located on Illinois Route 20 between Plank and Switzer Road in Kane County, otherwise known as the Trooper April C. Styburski Memorial Roadway.

On January 5, 1990, Styburski died in the line of duty after responding to investigate a traffic crash.

An investigation revealed that during the course of her response, Styburski suffered a fall and lost her life as a result of the injuries sustained during the fall. She was 27-years-old at the time.

“Although 29 years have passed since the Styburski and ISP families suffered a tremendous loss, Trooper Styburski will always be remembered as a great woman who dedicated her life to serving and protecting others,” says ISP Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly.

“Decades from now, this roadway will continue to stand as a never ending reminder of the ultimate sacrifice Trooper Styburski made, and the dedication and honor with which she served the people of Illinois,” he concluded.