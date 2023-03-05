CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A fallen tree caused a fire at a single-family Champaign home on Friday.

The Champaign Fire Department said someone passing by called 911 reporting smoke coming from the home. Crews then arrived on the scene at the 800 block of Fair St. around 5:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the home’s roof.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Crews found that a tree had fallen and damaged the Weatherhead, causing a fire in the attic. Crews put out the fire from a distance.

They waited for the electricity to be shut off until they could go into the home and fight the fire from the inside. The fire department said crews eventually put out the fire inside the home.

No one was hurt.