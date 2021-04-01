Fallen State Trooper Todd Hanneken laid to rest Thursday

MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — People were celebrating the life of fallen State Trooper Todd Hanneken on Thursday. He died in a one-car crash in Bondville last week.

This photo shows Trooper Todd Hanneken and his family.

A husband, father, brother, son and friend to many. The people who knew him said Trooper Hanneken was a true hero.

“This is obviously an unexpected loss, but the Illinois State Police are a resilient organization and resilient people,” said ISP Director Brendan Kelly. “It’s a strong agency, and we’ll get through this.”

The impact of his passing brought hundreds of people to his funeral in Mt. Zion.

Hanneken was a second generation trooper. His family said a life of service to others was his lifelong goal.

First responders did a special walk-through to pay their respects.

People across central Illinois are feeling this loss, especially the Hanneken family, but they were not alone on their most difficult day.

People in town lined the sidewalks to show their support as hundreds of cars followed one after the other in procession to the cemetery. They came from all over. Troopers came from across the state and even Missouri and police officers from as far as Chicago Heights.

“It’s important for them to know the honor and respect that needs to be shown to our troopers and policemen because of what they do. These kids sleep safe at night in their beds because of what these men and women do,” said Christine Smith.

Jerry, Vicky, Shelley and family, just know our thoughts and prayers are with you in this sad time. Brendan Kelly, Director – Illinois State Police

Trooper Hanneken leaves behind his wife and two sons along with many other loved ones, including his father who is a retired Illinois State trooper.