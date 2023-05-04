SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers across the state have gathered in Springfield Thursday morning to recognize Illinois police officers who lost their lives while serving.

May is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Month, and every year troopers gather to honor officers who have died in service in the state to be added to the Police Memorial outside the State Capitol.

“Law enforcement officers carry a heavy burden and put their lives on the line every day,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said. “During the month of May, we honor these men and women who are sworn to protect us and remember those we’ve lost in the line of duty. Their work is dangerous, demanding, and sometimes thankless. It takes a special, dedicated person to do the job.”

The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police said 12 names were added to the memorial Thursday. These include:

Officer Nicholas Kozak of Forest Park Police Department, November 27, 2021

Officer James R. Svec, Chicago Police Department, December 8, 2021

CBP Officer Jeffrey P. Dela Cruz, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, December 23, 2021

Officer Jose M. Huerta, Chicago Police Department, December 23, 2021

Detective Joseph A. Tripoli, Chicago Police Department, January 3, 2022

Deputy Sheriff Michael John Queeney, Will County Sheriff’s Office, January 8, 2022

Officer Brian Romel Shields, Aurora Police Department, January 11, 2022

Deputy Sheriff Joseph Robert Tinoco, Cook County Sheriff’s Department, January 13, 2022 Sergeant Kenneth John Thurman Sr., Aurora Police Department, January 19, 2022

Deputy Sheriff Brian J. Norton, Ford County Sheriff’s Office, February 5, 2022

Officer Brian Lee Sember, Ottawa Police Department, April 3, 2022

Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Donald Weist, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, April 29, 2022

Additionally, five more officers who were recently confirmed to have died in the line of duty but had been not recognized on the memorial were honored Thursday.

Sergeant Claude E. Bowman, Cook County Highway Patrol, July 7, 1923;

Sergeant Francis J. McGraw, Chicago Police Department, May 6, 1942;

Officer Charles Hibsch, Chicago Police Department, November 9, 1947;

Officer Dennis F. Collins, Chicago Police Department, July 3, 1953;

Deputy John Venton Donaldson Sr., Ogle County Sheriff’s Office

For more information on the Illinois Police Memorial, you can visit their website.