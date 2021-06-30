Fallen firefighter being escorted to Effingham on Wednesday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — New firefighter Mehdi Mourad died Sunday in the line of duty.

He was responding to his second call with the Wabash Fire Protection District when he lost control of his car and crashed.

Mourad departed Springfield around 10 a.m. Wednesday to be escorted to the Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.

He’s also an organ donor, so his body was taken to Springfield for donation purposes.

Born in Morocco, Mourad had just turned 21 about two weeks ago. He attended Lake Land College for automobile studies and worked at KC Summers in Mattoon, his obituary says.

“Mehdi was always willing to help others and loved working on cars. He was living his dream of coming to America and had big hopes which he was working towards.”

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, July 3, at New Hope Church in Effingham. He will be laid to rest in Neoga Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 3 before the services. The funeral service will also be streamed live on Johnson Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

Memorials may be made to the Children’s Haven of Morocco, with checks payable to Amine Jarrad. You can share your condolences online at this link.