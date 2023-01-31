CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- It’s almost been two years since officer Chris Oberheim was killed in the line of duty. Now for the first time, his partner the night it happened, Jeff Creel is opening up about that tragic night.

“I do have a bit of a voice right now after this,” said Creel. “And if we can show how human and how real we are, we’re just regular guys out here trying to do the job, trying to serve others that that story needs to be told. I don’t want to do this, but I feel like I should do this.”

The memories of the night often play in his mind, but he says his faith has made all the difference.

“So, you know, PTSD is a real thing,” said Creel. “I think if I didn’t know the Lord and have the faith that I have, I would have more of that. But when I’ve given this all to God and he saved me for a reason and I want to honor that and move forward with it, I am not going to question my creator why? I don’t think I should ever ask that.”