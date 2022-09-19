URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana has set the leaf collection dates for this fall.

The dates include the week of October 31 – November 4, November 14 – 18, and November 28 – December 2.

Leaves must be placed in 30-gallon paper lawn & garden bags and set at the street curb or right-of-way before 6:00 a.m. on your scheduled U-Cycle collection day. Only leaves and non-woody plant materials are accepted in the leaf collection program. Branches, tree limbs or brush are not accepted.

Woody materials such as branches or brush may be taken to the Urbana Landscape Recycling Center, at 1210 E. University Avenue, Urbana, for a fee.

Leaf collection guidelines and more information can be found here.