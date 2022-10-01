CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display.

There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.

Then, on Sunday, the Five Mile House hosts a Fall Festival from 1 to 4 p.m.

The fall festival will have activities for children and adults. They will have hands-on pioneer food preservation, spinning demonstrations, a farm animal petting zoo, rope-making, cider pressing, chair caning, candle dipping, the Amazing Andrew the Magician will perform, and a live band. There will be honey and handmade soap, pumpkins, and gourds for sale.

The event takes place at what is called Coles County’s oldest surviving farmstead, located at Illinois Route 130 and Westfield Road. For more information, visit their website at fivemilehouse.org or their Facebook page.