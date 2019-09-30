Fall branch pick-up scheduled

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The schedule for residential fall branch pick-up has been released and starts Monday, October 7. Crews will work in specific areas of the city each week.

Branches must be set out by 7 am the morning of pick-up. The program is different from the city’s yard waste pick-up program which goes until the end of the year.

Northwest: October 7; Walnut Street to Elle Court and Pulliam Road to South Grand Avenue

Southwest: October 14; Walnut Street to Old Bachelor Trail and Old Jacksonville Road to Mansion Road (Piper Glen Subdivision)

Southeast: October 21; Hilltop Road (Timberlane East Subdivision) to Walnut Street and South Grand Avenue to East Lake Shore Drive (Hunting Meadows Subdivision); Properties around Lake Springfield

Northeast: October 28; Walnut Street to J. David Jones Parkway and Kamm Road to South Grand Avenue

No larger than 3’h x 4’d x 10′ l

Piles larger than small pickup load will not be accepted

Program is for branches only, not logs

Branches/limbs trimmed by a commercial contractor will not be picked up

Branches must be on curb not obstructing the street or sidewalk

Small branches may be broken up and put into yard waste bags

Branches not allowed on boulevards

For more information, click here.