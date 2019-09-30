Fall branch pick-up scheduled

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The schedule for residential fall branch pick-up has been released and starts Monday, October 7. Crews will work in specific areas of the city each week.
Branches must be set out by 7 am the morning of pick-up. The program is different from the city’s yard waste pick-up program which goes until the end of the year.
- Northwest: October 7; Walnut Street to Elle Court and Pulliam Road to South Grand Avenue
- Southwest: October 14; Walnut Street to Old Bachelor Trail and Old Jacksonville Road to Mansion Road (Piper Glen Subdivision)
- Southeast: October 21; Hilltop Road (Timberlane East Subdivision) to Walnut Street and South Grand Avenue to East Lake Shore Drive (Hunting Meadows Subdivision); Properties around Lake Springfield
- Northeast: October 28; Walnut Street to J. David Jones Parkway and Kamm Road to South Grand Avenue
- No larger than 3’h x 4’d x 10′ l
- Piles larger than small pickup load will not be accepted
- Program is for branches only, not logs
- Branches/limbs trimmed by a commercial contractor will not be picked up
- Branches must be on curb not obstructing the street or sidewalk
- Small branches may be broken up and put into yard waste bags
- Branches not allowed on boulevards
