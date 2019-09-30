Fall branch pick-up scheduled

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The schedule for residential fall branch pick-up has been released and starts Monday, October 7. Crews will work in specific areas of the city each week.

Branches must be set out by 7 am the morning of pick-up. The program is different from the city’s yard waste pick-up program which goes until the end of the year.

  • Northwest: October 7; Walnut Street to Elle Court and Pulliam Road to South Grand Avenue
  • Southwest: October 14; Walnut Street to Old Bachelor Trail and Old Jacksonville Road to Mansion Road (Piper Glen Subdivision)
  • Southeast: October 21; Hilltop Road (Timberlane East Subdivision) to Walnut Street and South Grand Avenue to East Lake Shore Drive (Hunting Meadows Subdivision); Properties around Lake Springfield
  • Northeast: October 28; Walnut Street to J. David Jones Parkway and Kamm Road to South Grand Avenue
  • No larger than 3’h x 4’d x 10′ l
  • Piles larger than small pickup load will not be accepted
  • Program is for branches only, not logs
  • Branches/limbs trimmed by a commercial contractor will not be picked up
  • Branches must be on curb not obstructing the street or sidewalk
  • Small branches may be broken up and put into yard waste bags
  • Branches not allowed on boulevards

