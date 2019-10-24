Fake bearded robbery suspect arrested

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WCIA) — Police arrested a Tilton man in connection with the robbery of Centier Bank on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Joseph Kruger, 41, was arrested at a hotel in Shelbyville, Indiana in the early morning hours of Wednesday, October 23.

Kruger is believed to be involved in several other bank robberies across Indiana and Illinois, according to officials.

Original Story:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WCIA) — Police are looking for help identifying a man who robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon.

The West Lafayette Police Department said the robbery took place at the Centier Bank on Sagamore Parkway just after 2 Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was last seen heading north through the parking lot. The department said he was a tall man with a slender build wearing a fake beard, grey sock hat, grey sweatshirt and light-colored jeans.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery or the suspect is being asked to call the West Lafayette Police Department at 765-775-5200 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME