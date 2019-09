WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are looking for a bank robbery suspect.

It happened on Tuesday just before 10:00 a.m. at the Farmer’s State Bank.

Investigators searched the area but were unable to locate a suspect.

The suspect was wearing a fake beard and wig.

He displayed a silver handgun and fled the bank with the cash.

Anyone having information about the robbery can call 815-432-6822.