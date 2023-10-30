FAIRMOUNT, Ill. (WCIA) — A fundraiser for the Kickapoo Rail Trail will be held Nov. 8 at Sleepy Creek Vineyard in Fairmount.

The “KRT at Sleepy Creek” event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sleepy Creek’s Dragonfly venue (8254 East 1425 North Road). There will be live music featuring the Live Jukebox Show with David Howie, dinner provided by Applewood Foods Catering, a silent auction and a wine pull.

Tickets are on sale for $50 each. You can also sponsor a table, or 10 seats, for $450. All proceeds will go towards enhancing the Kickapoo Rail Trail in Champaign and Vermilion County.

Call 217-586-3360 or 217-442-1691 for more information.