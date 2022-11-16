URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Fairlawn Dr. will be closed to through traffic beginning Nov. 16.

Bob Brown Construction will be installing a new water service for the Urbana School District. The City of Urbana said access will be maintained to all properties along Fairlawn between South Vine Street and Anderson Street during the project.

The City of Urbana encourages motorists and pedestrians to drive and walk carefully through this and all construction areas. They also thank the public in advance for their patience and cooperation during this project.

The road is scheduled to reopen on Nov. 18 at 5 p.m.