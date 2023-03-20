FAIRLAND, Ill. (WCIA) — A family from Fairland lost everything they own over the weekend after a fire burned their home to the ground.

Personnel from over a dozen firefighting agencies in Champaign and Douglas Counties were called to Fairland on Sunday to assist in putting out the blaze. Tuscola Fire Department officials said on the department Facebook page that they were called at 1:24 p.m. with a request to use their ladder truck. The St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Protection District was also called; they sent a tanker to provide water.

By the time the fire was put out at 6 p.m., the house was completely destroyed. The fire also gutted a two-story building next door.

Photo courtesy of the Tuscola Fire Department

Photo courtesy of the Tuscola Fire Department

Photo courtesy of the Tuscola Fire Department

Photo courtesy of the Tuscola Fire Department

Photo courtesy of the Tuscola Fire Department

Photo courtesy of the Tuscola Fire Department

Photo courtesy of the Tuscola Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Amber Linzenmeyer

Photo courtesy of Amber Linzenmeyer

Photo courtesy of Amber Linzenmeyer

Photo courtesy of Amber Linzenmeyer

Photo courtesy of Amber Linzenmeyer

Photo courtesy of Amber Linzenmeyer

A GoFundMe fundraiser was set up by Kayla Riggleman to support the people who lived in the home: her mother Amy, her brother and sister-in-law and their three children. Riggleman added that seven dogs also lived in the home, and one of them died in the blaze.

“We need to get them clothes and everything to start over when they can find something,” Riggleman said. “They will currently have to stay in hotels and foster the six remaining dogs until they get a new home. I’m trying to help them with clothing diapers money to get a new place and everything they’ll need.”

Riggleman added that her mother will also be responsible for the demolition of her house since she owned it and did not have insurance.

Along with Tuscola and St. Joseph-Stanton, the following agencies also assisted in putting out the blaze: