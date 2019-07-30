Fair review

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s one of the smallest fairs in central Illinois, but it’s still filled with lots of fun.

Our Town Cerro Gordo is home to the Piatt County Fair.

The fair president, Don Ritchie said this year, there was a lot of rain, but they were still able to have the annual tractor pull.

The fair also features a beer tent, go-kart races, and livestock judging.

Ritchie told us running the operation is in his blood.

“I’ve always been here…and my brother and my sons, my daughter…everybody helps. But it’s a lot of families…it’s not just mine. But then we also have a fair family where it’s a close-knit group,” said Ritchie.

When the fair isn’t happening, he said the property can be rented out for things like auctions, birthday parties, and anniversary celebrations.