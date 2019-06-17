Fair Oaks fight making social media rounds

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A fight at Fair Oaks is gaining a lot of attention. It’s not the first time a video showing violence has hit social media.

Police say they’re not sure who was involved because no one has come forward to report being the victim of a crime. But, authorities say it’s not uncommon for fights to happen here and it concerns them.

In April, a fight was recorded at Fair Oaks and the video surfaced of two women fighting. They were arrested.

A new recording shows more violence and it’s attracting a lot of attention. Two women were again seen fighting while people are recording with cellphones.

Some say the behavior paints the city in a negative light. The video was posted less than a day ago and had more than 100 shares.

Police say, so far, no one has been charged for the fight. They don’t know if anyone was hurt or went to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone who wants to share information about the fight can call police.

Danville Police

(217) 431 – 2250