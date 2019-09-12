Fair Oaks demolition almost complete

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Demolition at Fair Oaks Housing Complex will be finished soon. Public Works Director Carl Carpenter said the project should be done by the end of next week.

The city took out the sixth and last building on Tuesday. They’re working on removing debris and will then start working on taking out the concrete.

Carpenter said they’re a little behind schedule due to incorrect information on the buildings and finding unmarked utility lines.

The original cost for the project was slated for about $110,000, but it could end up being 140,000.