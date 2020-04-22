Fair Havens Coronavirus cases spike with increased testing

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The number of cases of Coronavirus in Macon County spiked over night, but that is all according to plan.

33 more cases were confirmed at Fair Havens Senior Living. The results come just one day after the Illinois Department of Public Health administered the first wave of 300 tests sent to residents and staff at the facility.

More tests will be processed over the coming days, and Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe said that this will not be the last time the number of cases spikes.

“We knew that when we made the request for testing for the Fair Havens Facility, our numbers are going to spike,” Mayor Moore-Wolfe said. “They are spiking today, they are probably going to spike tomorrow and maybe even the next day as test results come back in in batches. We knew it was coming. It is what we wanted to know. It was what we asked for.”

The County’s Joint Crisis Communication team has been consistent in saying that the number of cases in the county is likely much higher than what is being reported, but the lack of tests are making it difficult to gauge the numbers.