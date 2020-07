DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident. It happened about 1 am, Tuesday, on Illinois 133, east of 3rd Street.

Authorities say 63-year old Cindy Simpson, of Hindsboro, was killed. 37-year old Joseph Graham, of Brockton, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

State police say Simpson pulled her vehicle in front of Graham’s when trying to enter the roadway. The road was closed for about five hours.