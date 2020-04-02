Failed traffic stop leads to weapons arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is facing charges after police said he was in a car that drove away from a traffic stop and was later found with a gun.

Jonathon Austin, 26, is facing several felony charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop on a white colored vehicle, but it refused to stop and instead quickly drove away. They later found it in the 4000 block of Treviso, and saw people running into an apartment building with a gun.

Police found a Masterpiece Arms MPA10T pistol inside the apartment.

Officers evacuated nearby apartments and found the people who were riding in the white car inside a unit. Austin was arrested after a Masterpiece Arms MPA10T pistol with a 30 round magazine was found inside of the apartment.