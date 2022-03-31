DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A long-time, family-owned auto parts store is ending a chapter on one location, but continuing their story at another.

This photo shows Fagen’s location in 1929 near South & Hazel streets in Danville.

Fagen Auto Parts owner Ken Salomon said his grandfather set up shop near South and Hazel streets in 1929, during the Depression. “They started out with used parts because you couldn’t buy new parts,” said Salomon. “It evolved into a modern day, high performance accessory truck store over the years.” He continued to say they were in that location until 1969, when there was an urban renewal of the downtown area.

“They bought all the businesses. We were forced to move and that’s how we ended up where we are,” said Salomon. That new location would be at the corner of North Vermilion Street and East Liberty Lane. “It was a risky move at the time,” he said and went on to explain that was because at the time there were not many businesses in that area.

“It grew rapidly just by luck,” recalled Salomon. “The K-Mart opened up down the street then years later they announced the first indoor mall in Danville– the Village Mall.”

The business was passed down from Salomon’s grandfather to his father and then to him in 1990. As he continued with the business in Danville, they acquired Fagen Truck Accessories in Champaign, located at 700 Bloomington Road. That was over 20 years ago and Salomon said that location has served them well.

Pictured is Fagen’s location on North Vermilion in 1970.

Pictured is Fagen’s downtown location in the 1950s.

Salomon said he has some mixed emotions about closing the Danville location. “I would’ve loved to hit 100 years.”

They will consolidate their Danville inventory with their merchandise in Champaign.

According to City of Danville officials, the intended new owner of the store has filed rezoning requests so they can demolish the original building and construct two new ones. Those buildings would be turned into one coffee shop and one oil change business.

Salomon said they plan to keep the Danville location open through the start of June.