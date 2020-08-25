Faculty union approves agreement on reopening plan

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Eastern Illinois University Faculty Union voted Monday to approve an agreement on the university’s reopening plan.

The agreement gives the union choice in whether or when they are on campus. Out of the union’s 297 members, 180 voted. Most agreed with the plan, but three voted no.

“That’s all we wanted,” said Union president Jeannie Ludlow. “People will make the best choices for themselves, families and students.”

Earlier this month, the union filed unfair labor practice charges with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board against the university administration, saying EIU’s safety plan wasn’t comprehensive, and it instead focused on individual actions such as mask wearing.

EIU has both in-person and remote instruction. Classes started on Monday.