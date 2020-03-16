Factory corporate offices closed over COVID-19 exposure

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Edgar County per county health department officials, the corporate offices of North American Lighting, a manufacturing company based in Paris, have been closed after potential exposure.

Employees of NAL reached out to WCIA on the condition of anonymity; they shared that an NAL human resources representative posted in an employee Facebook group that company officials “want you to be aware that we have a POTENTIAL COVID-19 exposure situation at the corporate office.”

“The individual has not been in the plan and therefore does not pose a risk to plant employees,” the post read, adding that “if everything goes as planned, (corporate staff) will be back in the corporate office on Monday.”

Calls made to NAL did not immediately reach any person, with some calls rolling to voicemail immediately.

Edgar County Public Health officials confirmed on Monday that there are no confirmed cases in Edgar County: currently, confirmed cases exist in Chicago, Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Sangamon, St. Claire, Whiteside, Winnebago and Woodford counties. Earlier Monday, Illinois health officials added Will and Peoria counties to the list, bumping the number of confirmed cases up by 12 to 105 total.