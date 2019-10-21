Factories open their doors for student tours

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The high school students at Decatur Industrial Electric might as well have been at a career fair.

They all toured the factory, learning about the opportunities available after they graduate. For some, it was right in their wheelhouse.

“I enjoy mechanics, so that knowledge of it,” Connor Durham said. “Especially with the bigger diesel vehicles from anything from semis to grain equipment, it really interested me.”

This class were only four of over 300 students from all over Decatur who attended the manufacturing symposium. The goal of the two day event was to draw attention to the opportunities in trade work.

“Computers are a necessity,” Rob Bender of Decatur Industrial Electric said. “But we need the people that can build the part from start to finish, and I am glad they are starting to teach that again.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of Illinois manufacturing employees is rising, but has not yet recovered from the recession in 2008.

There are 100 thousand less manufacturing employees now than there were in 2008.

“We are trying to get new employees,” Bender said. “Just to introduce them to opportunities is very important to me. If I could just reach one or two of those kids, then my job is done.”