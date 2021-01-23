Facility honors vets who live there

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — An assisted living facility in Mahomet decided to honor its residents in a special way.

Bridle Brook has completed and added a ‘Wall of Honor.’ It features 15 portraits around an American flag.

The wall honors all the veterans that currently live in the home.

Maintenance Man Steve Miller made the wall along with the flag.

Bridle Brook wanted to recognize the brave hero’s in the community.

“They touch your heart, when they see their pictures on Veterans Day, ” says Miller. “when they all have their certificates and pictures, and just half of them started crying and it was really something that hit you right in the heart. It’s very rewarding.”

In the future, Bridle Brook says they will be adding more portraits to the wall.

Bridle Brook also said they are building visiting booths next. Families will be able to visit their loved ones within the next few weeks.