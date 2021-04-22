Facebook pulls business page for Mattoon Burger King

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A restaurant in Coles County is facing trouble after Facebook took down its business page.

Facebook says the original Burger King in Mattoon violated its community standards.

It took down the page and is preventing the restaurant from posting on the platform.

Owners are frustrated, especially in light of past legal battles with the Burger King corporation.

“That’s how people get their news a lot of the times so we do a little advertising there and you know, it’s one of those things that’s part of the whole package so this has been pretty much taken away from us,” said Ernie Drummond, the owner of the original Burger King.

Owners think this may be connected to their lawsuit decades ago.

It prevents a Burger King franchise from opening within a 20-mile radius of the Mattoon Burger King.