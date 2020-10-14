Facebook bans Holocaust denial; historians stress importance of education

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Facebook has updated its hate speech policy and banned Holocaust denial and distortion across its platforms.

“Our decision is supported by the well-documented rise in anti-Semitism globally and the alarming level of ignorance about the Holocaust, especially among young people, Content Policy VP Monika Bickert said in a statement this week.

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum released its own statement applauding Facebook’s decision, writing in part, “prohibiting this content from spreading on a platform that reaches approximately 2.7 billion active users each month at a time when antisemitism as well as racism and other forms of hatred are growing is an important step.”

Champaign native Dr. Edna Friedberg, the museum’s Senior Program Coordinator, said she and her colleagues have been making the case for this policy for a long time.

“We know that Holocaust denial and distortion of the facts of the Holocaust are really anti-Semitism,” she said. “They are forms of hatred masquerading as inquiry, as intellectual questions, as curiosity.”

She likened it to conspiracy theorists who say the September 11th attacks or mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School didn’t happen.

“Why would someone challenge the pain of someone when it is so clearly documented?” Friedberg pointed out. “There is always something more sinister and hateful at work under the surface.”

Facebook’s announcement followed the publication of a survey this fall that found 63% did not know 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust. Friedberg said the U.S. is seeing a “disturbing decline” in historical literacy, which means sources of information have a greater responsibility and cannot assume people can recognize the difference between fact and fiction.

“This is a lesson that I learned all too well, actually, when I was a student at the U of I and a student journalist there,” she said. “Freedom of speech does not obligate any media platform or any institution to provide a stage or a megaphone for that speech. People are free to say whatever they want, but we do not have to broadcast it out and give it further reach than it otherwise would have.”

The museum’s mission not only includes combatting Holocaust denial, but also educating younger generations about what happened. In this time of social distancing, its ability to reach more young students has grown.

“We run a large teacher training conference that last two days over the course of each summer,” Friedberg said. “Usually, only a few hundred teachers can be accommodated. And this year, we had teachers from all over the country participate,” including Tuscola.

A traveling exhibit called “Americans and the Holocaust” is also set to tour the country and make a stop in Marshall. But in the meantime, it can be viewed online, along with survivor testimonies and artifacts from a time that should never be forgotten or repeated.

Friedberg said she hopes teachers and students of all ages will find inspiration by looking at the history of the Holocaust.

“Yes, it [the Holocaust] is profoundly troubling history – and it should always be,” she said. “Yes, it warns us of the dangers and what human beings can do to other human beings. But there are also incredibly powerful stories of resilience… So I hope that people will look to some of this history and find some sort of inspiration or comfort in seeing themselves as part of a longer chain of human beings wrestling with difficulties and ultimately coming through on the other side.”

To learn more about the resources the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum has made available to teachers, click here.