CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Like many people during the pandemic, Matthew Thomas found a new hobby. Now, he wants to encourage others that they can do it as well.

He said it’s just putting one foot in front of the other.

“Those little daily habits actually do accumulate and make a big difference over time,” Thomas said.

His running journey didn’t start by running 30 miles a week. Thomas said his wife was the one who got him hooked.

“In 2011, while we were dating, was my first half-marathon,” Thomas recalled.

Thomas was signed up for the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon, but then the pandemic hit. Like many, he needed an outlet to release the stress of starting and running a business, plus being a dad to three humans, as he said.

Thomas made a Facebook group, which brought in 85 people. It was a group he said wouldn’t have come together otherwise.

“‘We’re going to do at least a mile a day between now and mid-summer,” Thomas recalled saying. “Assuming at that point in 2020 it was going to be over rather soon. Haha, right.”

As people ventured off, Thomas kept going, running at least a mile a day.

“It gives me the space to let all of that tension go,” Thomas said. “Literally pounding it out on the pavement. Helps me reset and be in a much better mood when I get back.”

Thomas said that helps make him a better husband, dad and boss, and he hopes to encourage others that consistency can go a long way.