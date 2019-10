FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2019, file photo, U.S. fighter aircraft F-16 perform aerobatic maneuvers on the last day of Aero India 2019 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore, India. The Trump administration has informed Congress it plans to sell F-16 fighters worth $8 billion to Taiwan in a move that will inflame already high tensions with China. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File)

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — If you heard what sounded like thunder Thursday afternoon, it wasn’t a storm. Two F-16s flew low across the Champaign-Urbana area around 1:30.

The Air Force jets will be doing a fly-over before the Illinois Homecoming game with Wisconsin. The two worked on approaches out at Willard Airport.