Extreme cold adds challenges for firefighters

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Fighting fires like the one that happened this morning can be especially hard in extremely cold temperatures, and that will only ring truer as this week continues.

Fire crews do have some ways to help manage it. For starters, they keep all of their water pumps dry when it’s cold like this. That means they don’t keep any water in the pump because it will freeze up. When they do that, it takes a little longer for water to get from the tank in the fire engine to the nozzle, but they say it’s better than the alternative.

Champaign Fire Lieutenant Todd Anderson said crews also have to move a little slower because of how many hazards there are. They could easily trip and fall on water that’s frozen over. Anderson said they do have people prepared to help if crews need relief.

“We do a real good job at pretty much all of our incidents, not just our weather extreme ones, of having an incident safety officer, having a rapid intervention team prepared and ready to stand by,” Anderson explained.

Firefighters also have to flip-flop between being hot by the fire and being out in the extreme cold. That’s hard on their bodies. Anderson added that the water that gets on their gear freezes, which makes it heavier. He said they bring extra clothes with them in case they need to change.



Snow or ice on fire hydrants can also slow crews down. Anderson said that was a challenge crews encountered with the fire this morning. They bring a torch along to melt it off if it gets to that point. This morning, Anderson said they were able to knock it off of the hydrant because it was loose.

Something else you may notice is fire engines won’t look as squeaky clean for a while. That’s because they don’t want the truck to be wet from a wash and then get called to a fire before it dries. If the truck is still wet, it could make the doors freeze shut.