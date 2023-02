PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in one central Illinois town not only have a chance to see a movie being filmed, but they also have a chance to be in one.

A filming crew from upstate Naperville is in Paxton this week filming Desperate Souls. They will be filming on Thursday and Friday at Prairie City Wine.

The movie crew is looking for extras to be in the film. Anyone interested can stop by Prairie City Wine to learn more.