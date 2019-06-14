Extra special Flag Day

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A new initiative of the New American Welcome Center greeted some new Americans.

The city of Champaign partnered with the center for a Flag Day Celebration and Citizenship Fair. The goal was to show it’s easy to become a citizen if you have the right help.

As many remember what Flag Day represents, some expressed gratitude to be able to call the USA home.

Champaign’s Office of Equity, Community and Human Rights and the New American Welcome Center brought people from around the county into the city building Friday afternoon.

They learned what the center does and some of the city’s newest citizens shared their journeys about becoming American. They picked Flag Day for a reason.

“It just seemed really appropriate, a celebration of the values that really unite us as American citizens. It was a good opportunity for some of the citizens in our community who recently became Americans to be able to share their stories and also to celebrate the history of the flag.”

Tables were set up with information about citizenship and the history of the flag.

It was the first time both groups joined forces for a project, but they hope it’s not the last.

Experts say, if you have a flag beyond repair, the most respectful way to retire it is to burn it. Area VFWs are usually willing to help you out.