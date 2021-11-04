DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said they had extra security and support staff at North Ridge Middle School Thursday in response to safety concerns.

In a Facebook post, school leaders said a fight involving several students happened Wednesday. They also stated they were made aware of “discussion on social media” and the need of ensuring school safety.

“We are working closely with the Danville Police Department to address all those who were involved,” said school leaders. “This behavior will not be tolerated in our schools. We are reviewing video footage of the incident and consequences will be administered to all those who participated and to those who hindered the immediate access to those involved.”

There were extra police officers, administration and social workers available for students and staff on Thursday.