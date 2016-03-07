Extra location added for early voting

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — People now have more places to go for early voting. Monday, the county clerk’s office opened eight extra locations in addition to the main office. They’re also expanding hours until the March 15 primary.

There are usually only seven extra locations, but they added an additional one this year because one facility was overcrowded last year.

County Clerk Gordy Hulton says Meadowbrook Community Church had been getting too crowded during elections. The new location is the Leonhard Recreation Center. Hulton says it should ease some traffic at Meadowbrook.

Some voters say adding another location makes voting more convenient and it will probably encourage more people to pick up ballots.

Those locations will be open for the primary as well as November’s General Election. Registered voters in Champaign County can vote at any of the nine locations.

