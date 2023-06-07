CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police is bringing back a crime prevention tool this summer and it involves a solar panel.

The police department has access to the camera so they can keep an eye on this area, but it won’t just stay near the Hill and Randolph Streets intersection. They’ll move it around throughout the summer across the city.

Police hope it acts as a crime deterrent.

“I believe if somebody knows there are cameras watching, they’ll be less likely to commit crimes. I feel safer knowing that I get it. Big Brother’s watching to a point. But yeah, I want to feel safe,” said city official Brenda Reed.

Champaign Police started using this mobile surveillance device last year. It’s similar to the U of I police department’s camera on Green Street.