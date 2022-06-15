COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – A reported active shooter situation in Charleston Wednesday turned out to be false, according to officers. Two calls came in to Coles County dispatchers Wednesday morning.

The first call was from Mattoon. The second from Charleston. Police now tell us the whole thing was a misunderstanding.

Charleston police said they took the first call around 10:50 Wednesday morning. That there was a gunman going into the Mars Petcare factory.

Law enforcement from across the county responded to the factory.

The person was actually an exterminator, going into the building with his equipment.

About 15 minutes later, Charleston police were called to Vesuvius factory for someone with a gun. People were evacuated as a precaution, but police said it ended up being a miscommunication.

They believe someone heard about what was happening in Mattoon and thought it was happening in Charleston.

Police said there was never a threat at either location but to never be afraid to call if something feels off.

“Don’t ever be afraid to report something. There’s a heightened awareness right now for things like this and no one’s going to blame you if you did make a mistake. You’re not going to hurt anybody by making that mistake because you know the incident isn’t real,” Chad Reed, Charleston Chief of Police, said.

Police said all of their training really paid off and everyone responded as they should.

The only thing he said he would try to change in the future is communication. He said inside Vesuvius’ metal building, their radios didn’t work as well as they hoped.

He said they’re working on coming up with a solution to that but other than that, he feels like they’re ready if something like this were to actually happen.