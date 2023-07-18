ARTHUR, Ill., (WCIA) — This week, we are taking you to Our Town Arthur. It’s a town of more than 2,000 people and many are a part of the Amish community.

In Arthur, one group is aiming to teach others about the Amish way of life with the Illinois Amish Heritage Center.

“When people arrive, we take them on a tour of the house we’re in now. Which is fully restored to museum quality,” Wilmer Otto, a board member for the Center, said.

It’s one of a handful of stops at the Amish Heritage Center in Our Town Arthur.

“Then we take them to an Amish farm shop. Every Amish farm would have a shop with repair equipment or made furniture,” Otto added.

One of the pieces inside is an antique craftsman workmen’s bench.

“It has a vice with a wooden screw that turns when you want to loosen or tighten it,” Otto said. “Then it has the bench dogs that you put in place where you’re getting ready to tighten.”

Typically the Amish will handmake the furniture and cabinets that you see inside their homes. Years ago, they’d make it on an old-fashioned bench, but now they use air-powered tools.

Ottos said some of the furniture is what makes the homes so unique. Some houses have cabinets built into the walls to hold small items like medicine.

Roughly 5,000 people are a part of the Amish population in the Arthur area, including seven generations of Otto’s family. Their ties stretch back to early construction within the Amish community.

Otto’s great great grandfather built one of the very first Amish homes in 1882.

That connection means a lot to him, and he’s excited to pass down the stories to the thousands who visit every year.

“This is a way that they can come and tour the restored houses we have and have a guide that will answer any of their questions about the Amish,” Otto explained.

The Center is open every Saturday for tours and other events. There’s a special event the first Saturday of each month.