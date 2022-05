CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Do you ever see a fire truck and think “Wow, I’d like to see one up close”? Well, now you can!

Champaign Park District officials said families can experience “some really big trucks and other vehicles” during their Touch-A-Truck Day. Children can explore tow trucks, fire trucks, police cars and more at Centennial Park.

The event will go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Park officials said to even pack a lunch to enjoy a picnic during the event.