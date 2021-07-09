Experts say to watch out for ants, especially during weekend rain

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Here’s a warning during this weekend’s rain – you might see more ants in your home.

Experts at GEF Pest Control in Champaign say ants stay close to houses, whether they’re up against the foundation or on sidewalks or porches.

They say it’s important to find the source of the problem.

“If you just put on regular repellent or something that starts them for now is that they’re going to find, they’re goin to look for another penetration to the home,” said Geoffrey McGinness, the owner of GEF Pest Control. “Cause they’re there for the same reasons you are. They want food, they want water, they want harborage.”

Experts say if you see a trail, try to find where it begins. That way, you can get to the colony.