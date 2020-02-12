Experts emphasize safety around grain bins

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Experts said this season could be dangerous for agriculture workers.
This comes after 61-year-old David Lowis, of Taylorville, died after falling into a grain bin Monday. “This year we had in some parts of the state and some parts of the country,” said Jeff Adkisson, Grain & Feed Association of Illinois. “We [have] grain that just is not storing very well. So that’s why we are concerned that we are going to see an increase in engulfments and entrapments in grain bins.” He suggests locking and tagging out equipment before you go in and having an observer with you at all times.