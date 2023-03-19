FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – A new bill could make it illegal to drive with your dog in your lap. But one expert says there’s more to consider when it comes to your pet’s safety.

Ruff Land Kennels sales manager Rick Noble says any time your dog rides in the car with you, it should be safely secured inside a kennel. Otherwise, he says you run the risk of your dog getting killed or injured in a serious accident, or even running away.

“Just the impact of a dog being thrown around in a vehicle is going to kill your dog,” Noble said. “But if that doesn’t happen, even if it’s a minor accident, the dogs are so distraught that most of the time they’re going to bolt from the scene. So then you have to deal with trying to find them.”

Noble used to work for NASCAR’s safety department, and now sells kennels with similar safety technology. He says it’s also important to make sure your kennel is secure and the right size for your dog.